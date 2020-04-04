TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 31 days since the Gov. DeWine announced no spectators would be allowed at the Arnold Classic. It was one of the first major signs of concern about coronavirus in Ohio.

The Toledo Walleye went from a packed Huntington Center to packing up.

Restaurant food can still be enjoyed but from the confines of your home.

Instead of school buses, kids are staying at home having virtual chats with their friends and teachers.

Adults who are still able, work remotely, adjusting to life outside the office.

Daily routines have been altered.

Many are tuning in daily for a modern fireside chat with local, state and national leaders to see what's next.

Parking lots that were once full and shops that were bustling just a few weeks ago, stand vacant and quiet.

Now, we worry about our family, friends and neighbors deemed essential.

They keep our grocery stores stocked, respond to our emergencies and staff our hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Friday, 3,312 cases are confirmed with 91 deaths in the state.

The first case in Ohio was announced March 9; the first death, the 17th.

Despite the fast pace of these changes, there are still ways to connect.

Whether it's having the ability to feed hundreds of first responders a day, collecting and creating vital medical safety equipment for our hospitals or just doing something to put a smile on your neighbors faces.

We see the community coming together while still keeping a safe distance every day.

It's not a new normal because anyone who has been paying attention sees a pandemic is not "normal."

Here we are, one month out from when the changes began, and we'll make sure you know what you need to get through the next month.

