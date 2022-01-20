Omicron wave subsiding in northeast Ohio, but worsening in other parts

The Ohio National Guard will soon move some resources to the southern and western portions of the state where cases and hospitalizations are still rising.

TOLEDO, Ohio — New COVID cases and hospitalizations caused by the highly contagious omicron variant are starting to ease in northeast Ohio, but other parts of the state are not as fortunate.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a news conference Thursday and while he said there are signs of improvement, numbers statewide remain at or near all-time highs. Wednesday's 698 new hospitalizations was the second-highest total of the pandemic.

"Certainly the signs of the downturn in some parts of the state do bring us renewed hope," Vanderhoff said. "But the reality is many other parts of the state are still on the rise of this omicron tidal wave. Despite encouraging signs, our hospitals are still strained."

The positive news is hospitalizations are down 24% in the Cleveland area, which was the first part of the state to feel the impact of omicron. However cases and hospitalizations are still going up in the southern and western portions of Ohio.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, said the continued increases are draining hospital staff.

"It's tremendously taxing to our staff and nurses," Colon said. "Physicians who have had prior military experience in many cases are noting this is more stressful because the operation never slows down."

Colon said 83% of hospital patients infected with COVID are unvaccinated.

"Imagine how different it would be if we only had to deal with 20% of this patient load," he said.

About 2,000 members of the Ohio National Guard are working in hospitals and testing sites across the state, but the majority of them have been stationed in northeast Ohio. That will soon change as the Guard plans to shift resources where they are needed the most.

Within the next week, 400 members will move from northeast Ohio to Dayton and Cincinnati.

"We try to give hospitals a week's notice that we'll be disengaging," Maj. Gen. John Harris said. "We have found reception at hospitals to be absolutely incredible. They've received our members with open arms. It's humbling to see these professionals be so receptive of our Guard members."

Harris said many members have been touched by the experience and are now considering careers in healthcare.

Vanderhoff said the state ordered 1.2 million at-home COVID tests this month, but supply chain issues have made delivery difficult. He said only a "fraction" of them have arrived.

He hopes to soon make 400,000 test kits available to local health departments and libraries for distribution. That practice was paused earlier this month as those kits were instead given to schools.

You can order up to four free test kits from the U.S. government here.