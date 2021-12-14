Where in Ohio is the omicron variant?

Currently, there are two omicron cases in central Ohio and one in the Cleveland area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Tuesday, about 54% of Ohioans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But, health officials are pushing to bring that number up ahead of the holiday season, and as more cases of the omicron variant pop up in the state.

On Monday, a case of the new omicron variant was found in northeast Ohio at a Cleveland Clinic laboratory. The discovery came two days after the Ohio Department of Health reported the state's first case.

So far, no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been found in northwest Ohio, but local health leaders said it’s not out of the question.

Aside from holiday gatherings, officials are pushing vaccinations because of the hospitalization rate across the state. On Tuesday, Ohio had more than 4,700 COVID-19 patients, which is just about 500 less than the all-time high.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death for those who become infected with the omicron variant.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Wood County Health Dept., the Ohio National Guard and Perrysburg Schools will be hosting a pediatric vaccination clinic. For more information, click here.