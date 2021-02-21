OIU: Downtown bar cited for violating health orders after crowded Saturday night

Country bar, Chevy's Place, was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for the second time since last fall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited a popular country bar in downtown Toledo just after midnight on Saturday where they witnessed multiple violations of the Ohio Department of Health’s orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Chevy’s Place, on Monroe and N. Erie Streets was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity after agents say they observed over 100 people standing and drinking alcohol with very few people wearing masks or social distancing.

In addition, agents say security at the door was allowing people into the bar without taking into account the permitted capacity of the business.

The business was also cited for improper conduct in October.

Chevy's is run by Frankie Goes to Town LLC.

In June of last year, the bar temporarily closed its doors, saying it wanted to keep people safe but it was too difficult for its employees to enforce coronavirus guidelines at the time.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar could be fined or have its liquor license suspended or revoked.

One other Ohio bar was cited for the following violations:

Lazy River Lounge, also known as the Muddy Boot, Zanesville, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 1:45 a.m., agents entered the establishment and observed more than 100 patrons inside. Little to no patrons and staff were wearing facial coverings. Patrons were seen walking and standing shoulder-to-shoulder while consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents also observed approximately 50 patrons dancing in close proximity to one another. At the bar, patrons were intermixing social groups, standing shoulder-to-shoulder and not social distancing. Agents previously cited the liquor permit in August for unsanitary conditions (fixtures, equipment, tables, counters, coolers/refrigerators, or utensils not clean or sanitary), unsanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition), after-hours consumption - Rule 80, and after-hours sale - Rule 80.