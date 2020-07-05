COLUMBUS, Ohio — The number of Ohioans who filed new unemployment claims within the last seven weeks is now more than the combined total for the last three years.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio now stands at 1,118,569, according to data released Thursday morning by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The total for the last three years combined was 1,117,457.

61,083 new unemployment claims were filed last week alone.

State officials say more than $1.9 billion in unemployment compensation has been paid out during these five weeks to more than 536,000 Ohioans.

The numbers nationwide have now topped 33 million.

With this increase in unemployment applications, many have experienced a delay in the process.

"All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received,” ODJFS officials said in a press release. “ODJFS will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served."

If you're filing for unemployment, here's what you need to know:

You can file online HERE.

You can file by calling 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

A new process asks Ohioans to file on designated days of the week. Those who have a last name beginning with ‘A’ through ‘H’ should file on Sundays. Mondays will be designated for individuals ‘I’ through ‘P’ and Tuesdays for the rest of the alphabet. Wednesday through Saturday will be open to anyone, but officials warn to expect higher volume those days.

If your job loss is a result of the coronavirus, you should enter 2000180 as the mass-layoff number while filing your unemployment application. If you have already submitted claims without this number, you do NOT need to add it.

