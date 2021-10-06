Ohio’s Medicaid Managed Care to offer extra incentives for getting a COVID vaccine

Members will be eligible for a $100 gift card if they get a shot.

OHIO, USA — Ohio's Medicaid Managed Care plans are trying to entice more Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today, it was announced that the program will double the incentive offered to members who receive their first shot. Any member of Medicaid who gets that first shot between now and September 15 will be eligible for a $100 gift card.

The program is also offering multiple community vaccine events, help getting transportation to get the shot, and walk-in vaccination clinics at doctor's offices and pharmacies.

Some of the upcoming mobile vaccine clinics include:

Tuesday, July 27 at the North Hill Branch of the Summit County Public Library from 10-11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28 at Tuslaw High School from 9-10 a.m., then again from 11 a.m.-noon.

You can view the full schedule HERE, which includes a searchable map where you can type in your location for a list of spots near you.

If you need a ride to get your vaccine, the program has you covered as well. Just visit the website linked above to sign up to get a ride. You just have to sign up at least two days in advance, and the program will provide free, round-trip transportation to wherever you go to get your shot.