OHIO, USA — Dealing with all the coronavirus news can easily get stressful.

There's a lot of info coming out every day. Governor Mike DeWine's daily 2 p.m. press conferences have become must-watch TV for those who want to keep up with everything. Plus, with closures and quarantines continuing throughout the state, being cooped up at home isn't helping anything

So, whether it's to help cope with the stress of the news, or to compensate for the fact that people are missing happy hour, the hashtag #winewithdewine has been trending on social media.

The hashtag started over the weekend, with this tweet here:

It's quickly taken off, with Ohians sharing photos of the governor and their drink of choice

Some have made it part of their daily routine:

Some really don't want to miss it:

Some have made a game out of it:

Some have tried to come up with some word play for DeWine's daily counterpart Dr. Amy Acton. Hashtags like #snackinwithacton or #aleswithacton have also popped up.

You can watch Governor DeWine's daily press conferences every day online and on our app.

