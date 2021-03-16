Ohioans 40+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday; open for anyone 16+ at end of March

DeWine announced the next phases on Tuesday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the next phases of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Tuesday during a briefing in Cleveland at the Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic.

Starting on Friday as part of Phase 2C Ohioans who are 40+ years of age can start getting the vaccine.

In Phase 1E, people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease and obesity will be eligible to receive the vaccine on Friday as well

On March 29, Ohioans who are 16 years old or older will be eligible. Those who are 16 or 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 2.3 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio as of Monday, or about 20% of the population, according to the state Health Department. About 1.4 million people have completed the vaccination process, or about 12% of the population.

The state's vaccine website is up and running for people to search for available appointments.