Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky is among the 1st in the state of Ohio to get the COVID-19 vaccine

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky is among the first in the state of Ohio to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is seen as a ray of hope or light at the end of the tunnel for many staff and residents here especially because nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to patients here through CVS Health.

Staff and residents do need to sign a consent form before they get the shot.

Ten nursing homes across the state, including this one, are among the first in the nation to receive the vaccine as part of a federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

They will receive the vaccines through Walgreens, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.

Many other nursing homes across northwest Ohio are expected to get the vaccine beginning next week.