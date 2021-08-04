Ohio University requiring all students, staff wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status

The updated mask policy also requires people to wear face coverings when they were entering, exiting or standing in line to enter an indoor campus facility.

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University will require all students, staff and visitors to wear face masks indoors in public and shared spaces regardless of vaccination status starting Thursday.

The updated mask policy also requires people to wear face coverings when they were entering, exiting or standing in line to enter an indoor campus facility.

The university is also recommending unvaccinated people wear a mask while they are outdoors when they cannot maintain physical distance.

The update comes as Ohio and the rest of the country is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with the delta variant surge.

Some exceptions to not wearing a face mask include anyone who is eating or drinking or while they are in their own dorm room or office while social distancing.

In addition, Ohio University is requiring asymptomatic testing for all residential students upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status.

The university said only about 45% of the campus community has shown proof of being vaccinated, which all students and staff are required to do by Aug. 10.