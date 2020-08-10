Ohio's travel advisory list now at seven states

Those coming to Ohio from Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming should self-quarantine for 14 days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this summer, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.

The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.

As of October 8, states at 15% or higher are

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Missouri

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Wyoming

DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel. The governor has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.

The updated travel advisory comes as DeWine announced on Thursday that 96 percent of the state now finds itself at an "orange" Level 2 or "red" Level 3 on the state's Public Health Advisory System, the latter of which indicates "very high exposure and spread" of the coronavirus.