Ohio's travel advisory list now at seven states

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this summer, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.
The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.
As of November 4, states at 15% or higher are
- Alabama
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Montana
- South Dakota
- Wyoming
DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel. The governor has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.
As Ohio's coronavirus numbers continue to surge to record highs, perhaps the biggest question facing Governor Mike DeWine is how -- if at all -- will he adjust the state's pandemic-related policies?
Appearing on What's New on Tuesday evening, Gov. DeWine told 3News' Russ Mitchell that he'll be addressing just that on Thursday and Friday later this week.
"What we're trying to do, frankly, is get people to understand the gravity of what we're seeing here," DeWine said, noting that the state has seen a significant rise in new daily cases and positivity rate over the past month. "The spread is in every single county. In the rural counties as well as the urban counties. We're looking at other things that we can do and we'll be talking about that on Thursday and Friday."
