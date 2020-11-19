14 states now on Ohio's travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this summer, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.
The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.
As of November 18, states at 15% or higher are:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Utah
- Wisconsin
DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel. The governor has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.
Last week, the travel advisory for Ohio consisted of 12 states.
A lot has happened this week in terms of Ohio's battle with surging COVID-19 numbers. DeWine has issued a new statewide curfew, multiple counties have activated stay-at-home advisories and Akron passed legislation to limit the number of outside guests permitted inside one residence.
