14 states now on Ohio's travel advisory list

Those coming to Ohio from one of the states listed are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Earlier this summer, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.

The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.

As of November 18, states at 15% or higher are:

Alabama

Arizona

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Utah

Wisconsin

DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel. The governor has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.

Last week, the travel advisory for Ohio consisted of 12 states.