TOLEDO, Ohio — Our way of life has changed drastically over the last month. Those changes also impacting those who are disabled and their caregivers.

People with disabilities usually have a normal routine, whether it's with family or care providers.

Belinda Ayala is an independent caregiver in Wood County and says there's no "normal" routine anymore because of the coronavirus.

She's had to make changes for every person she cares for and they range across all age groups.

Currently, she is still helping them in-person but has had to make changes when she is with them.

"Going to places where they can just go in freely. We could go to the library, we could go to the movie theaters, we could do fun things with them. They don't understand how come it just came to a halt. Now, they can't do anything but we stay at the house and try to do activities," Ayala said.

Some of the people she cares for don't want to wear face masks or have hand sanitizer because they don't understand she says.

These changes have also made her more alert with what's going on around them and sometimes just avoids going out with them at all for their safety.

According to Ayala, it's a way of life we're all getting used to.

