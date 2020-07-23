Masks on, Ohio: Statewide mandate goes into effect at 6 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Masks on, Ohio.

That's the message from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who officially issued a statewide mask mandate. So ... now what? Here's what you should know about the executive order:

Goes into effect Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

Requires Ohioans to wear facial coverings in public at all times when:

At an indoor location that is not a residence

Outdoors, but unable to maintain six-foot social distance from people who are not household members

Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

This affects all Ohioans over the age of 10 years old except for:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability;

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports

Those who are officiants at religious services

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking'

GATHERINGS AND FAIRS

In addition, DeWine urged residents to use extreme caution when considering attending or hosting an informal gathering.

"We are seeing serious exposures to the virus that are arising from everyday events like church services, small house parties, neighborhood get-togethers, children’s sleepovers, weddings, and even bridal showers," DeWine said. "This virus is real, and we cannot let our guards down."

He also stressed the importance of following safety guidance during county fair events. This comes after a 19-case outbreak linked to a county fair in Ohio. The governor spoke with fair managers from across the state.

"We've seen photos of packed grandstands and little social distancing," said Governor DeWine. "We want fairs to continue, but I expressed in the phone call today that fairs must follow the rules."

TRAVEL ADVISORY

DeWine also announced a travel advisory for all individuals coming into Ohio from states reporting positive COVID-19 testing rates of 15 percent or higher.

Those traveling from one of the following states should self-quarantine for 14 days at home or in a hotel.

Alabama

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Mississippi

Nevada

South Carolina

Texas

The self-quarantine recommendation applies to those who live in Ohio and to people who are traveling into Ohio from any of these states.