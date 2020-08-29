All in-person organization events at Ohio State suspended amid COVID-19 concerns

The announcement from Student Life says the suspension goes through Sept. 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Student Life at Ohio State announced on Friday that all in-person organization events or gatherings are suspended due to concerns of the rising COVID-19 positivity rate on campus.

In an email sent on Friday, the Office of Student Life says this was a necessary action to take to help protect students, faculty and staff. The office is working on ways to allow organizations to meet virtually.

The email says: "We know many of you have already dramatically changed the way in which you are interacting this semester, and we thank you. This new action is not a punishment and we are not suggesting that your student organization is doing anything wrong."

The suspension goes through Sept. 9.