Ohio State researchers find possible sweet solution to detect COVID-19

Scientists plan to use hard candy to screen for the loss of taste and smell in people to detect COVID-19 in otherwise asymptomatic people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some might say candy can make you feel better by elevating your mood in certain situations, but scientists are putting it to an even more impactful use.

Researchers at Ohio State University are proposing that using hard candy to look for the loss of taste and smell in populations who are at risk of getting exposed to COVID-19 may help find probable cases of the virus in otherwise asymptomatic people.

The OSU research team got more than $300,000 to fund their study from the National Institutes of Health to figure out easier ways to identify people who have potentially contracted COVID-19.

Students who quarantine when necessary are doing something selfless. #TogetherAsBuckeyes, they are stopping #COVID19 from spreading on campus. 😷 https://t.co/EBMg79A8TX pic.twitter.com/ouUSHCDDX0 — Ohio State (@OhioState) January 26, 2021

Many COVID-19 patients feel fever, chills, body aches and develop coughs, but a lot of people who test positive also lose their sense of smell and taste.

OSU researchers are going to use eight flavors of hard candy that are the same color to test how effective their proposed method is.

Their study participants will be asked to identify flavors by smelling and tasting the candies.

Christopher Simons, Ph.D., an associate professor of Sensory Science at Ohio State said that method “allows for sophisticated assessment of the function of two routes – via the nose and the back of the throat – by which our sense of smell helps tell us what we're eating.”

Can CANDY help stop the spread of COVID-19?? @OhioState researchers are proposing it could! Find out the details tonight at 6 on @10TV (**HINT: it’s about taste and smell!) pic.twitter.com/K9RLk3ExcG — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) January 27, 2021

Dr. Simons also noted that this study is not for a diagnostic test. It is intended to see if people need to get one.

“If they do it daily, we'll be able to monitor their sensitivity to taste and smell,” he said.

“So if they suddenly experience a day where, 'wow, I don’t smell that anymore you know, I put it in my mouth and I can't detect what flavor it is.' That's a warning, right? They should quarantine. They should actually go get a COVID test and have it verified.”