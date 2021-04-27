Quarantine no longer required for fully vaccinated Ohioans after COVID-19 exposure, DeWine says in update

As of Tuesday, 4.6 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his Tuesday coronavirus briefing.

The change was made as 4.6 million Ohioans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 3.7 million fully vaccinated.

The adjustment to the state's health order will also allow students who are 16 and 17 years old and fully vaccinated to participate in sports and other activities, even when they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

DeWine said he hopes the move will encourage even more young people to get the COVID-19 shot. As of Tuesday, 21% of Ohioans in that age group have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The change will also apply to all Ohio adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings outlined in the updated order. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance, DeWine said.

Slight changes may be on the way to the state's mask orders as well, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its official guidance Tuesday morning.

Currently, the Ohio order requires people to wear a mask outdoors if they are unable to stay six feet apart from those not in their household. However, the CDC now says that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outdoors unless they are in a large group of strangers, like at a baseball game or a concert.

The governor did not make any direct announcements Tuesday regarding masks, but did say that tweaks may be made in the near future to more closely align with the new CDC guidance.

COVID-19 DATA

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported:

1,560 new cases compared to the 21-day average of 1,832

179 new hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 116

16 new ICU admissions compared to the 21-day average of 13

Lucas County remained in the top spot Tuesday on the state's list of counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least, with more than 300 reported.

UPDATES IN AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

Important COVID-19 vaccine guidance and information will soon be translated into American Sign Language, DeWine said.

Video segments will be posted on the Ohio coronavirus website under the "Equity and High-Risk Groups" tab.

The updates will be made in conjunction with ODH, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and Community Centers for the Deaf.