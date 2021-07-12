Ohio Northern University offering vaccinated students a chance to win $5,000

Five $5K grants, and other prizes are being offered to encourage returning students to get vaccinated before academic year begins.

ADA, Ohio — While the Vax-a-Million sweepstakes wasn't as big of a success as intended across the state, a similar program may help get vaccines up on a smaller scale.

Like many universities, Ohio Northern University made a big push at the end of last school year to help their students get vaccinated. Currently, ONU says they have about 60 percent of their returning students vaccinated, but they'd like to reach 70 percent by the fall semester.

Inspired by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Vax-a-Million idea, and to take part in the White House's COVID-19 College Challenge, ONU will hold a prize drawing next month for vaccinated students.

"It's for all of our students enrolled in our coursework this fall," said Juliet Hurtig, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. "So it doesn't matter when you were vaccinated, you would still be eligible to put your name in the drawing by writing to our health center and showing your proof of vaccination."

The top prize available is five $5,000 grants to be used for tuition and fees.

Also, ONU has multiple Apple iPad Airs, Apple Watches, and AirPod Pros that will be awarded as well.

With the nature of college having students from all areas converging in one spot all at once, the goal of reaching herd immunity through vaccinations is of utmost importance going into the 2021-22 school year.

"And this type of disease like COVID-19, that kind spread quickly through our campus," Hurtig said. "So we need to be able to reassure our families that we are educating our students as best we can under the circumstances. And we're hoping that this fall, we'll be returning more to normal."

To be eligible to win one of those prizes, ONU students will have to register their proof of vaccination by Aug. 2.