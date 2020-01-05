COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio begins the slow reopening process, the state's stay-at-home order has been extended until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

While Ohioans are being encouraged to continue following the same stay-at-home precautions, there are some exceptions as Gov. Mike DeWine allows some businesses to restart.

"Whether we're working or not working, what we do impacts our ability to safely go back to work and get our economy moving," DeWine said during a press conference earlier this week. "I've made the decision to have the stay-at-home order still in effect."

Here are highlights of the changes...

Effective May 1:

Healthcare facilities are now permitted to conduct nonessential medical procedures.

Dentists can resume.

Veterinarians can reopen.

Effective May 4:

General office environments are permitted to return to work. Gov. DeWine, however, is urging employers to continue work-from-home procedures "as much as humanly possible" until further notice.

Manufacturing, distribution and construction can resume.

Effective May 12:

Retail locations can reopen.

NOTE: All of the items listed above include specific safety requirements involving personal protective equipment, scattered shifts, physical distancing and other restrictions. You can read those requirements HERE.

Many of the original restrictions from the first stay-at-home order remain in effect, including prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people and physical distancing requirements of at least six feet.

Businesses that must remain closed through this stay-at-home order include:

Schools

Restaurants and bars (carryout still permitted)

Personal appearance / beauty

Adult day support or vocational habilitation services in a congregate setting

Older adult day care services and senior centers

Child care services

Entertainment / recreation / gymnasiums

