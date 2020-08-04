ROSSFORD, Ohio — Safety forces across Ohio are working to make sure everyone is staying safe during this pandemic. Police, fire departments and the Ohio National Guard are all doing their part.

"Bottom line is, we have almost 600 people on a mission right now, we have lots of room for additional missions, lots of capabilities available to the governor should that be needed" Ohio National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. John Harris said.

Aside from things changing every day, they are not taking drastic measures like "rounding people up" to enforce stay at home order, Harris said.

But a post claiming to be from the National Guard and that indicates false statewide closures and soldier deployments, is making the rounds on social media. Similar false posts involving the Toledo Police Department are also appearing on Facebook.

Harris said the national guard is supporting whatever the healthcare workers ask them to do. Aside from working in food banks, members of the guard are also prepping places like the SeaGate Centre for more patients.

Additionally, local members of the 180th Fighter Wing medical group are assisting the Federal Correctional Institution.

"Actually supporting the local healthcare provider, we're not the lead on this, the healthcare providers have come together in a regional way to optimize their resources, and then they say this is what we're going to need," Harris said.

The Toledo Police Department is cautioning people, saying that while they are not "rounding people up," they will arrest anyone who knowingly decides to disobey the governor's order and congregate illegally.

“Some people are choosing to disregard the health order which is completely irresponsible. Violating the health order not only puts the individuals at risk, but also their family and loved ones. Dr. Acton and Gov. DeWine have repeatedly said that a person can be a carrier and show no symptoms so it is imperative that everyone acts as though they have the virus. When people knowingly decide to disobey the order and congregate illegally, they will risk police responding and being arrested. No police department can arrest our way out of people’s thoughtless decisions, but maybe making an arrest may help convey the importance of this order and save lives,” a statement from the Toledo Police Department read.

