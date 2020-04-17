FINDLAY, Ohio — While the Federal government is sending out stimulus dollars to both citizens and businesses, a group of Ohio mayors wants to see federal help come to municipalities as well.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance held a digital press conference Thursday, asking Congress to set aside funding specifically for city governments in the 4th phase of the Federal Aid Package.

That's because according to Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, Ohio cities are almost entirely funded through income taxes. That revenue stream for civic services is dwindling with so many Ohioans currently out of work.

"When people are on unemployment, that's great that they have that stop gap measure for them. But it's not taxed, so we're not receiving any benefit from that," said Muryn.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance and the The U.S. Conference of Mayors has been in constant contact has sent this information to their states Senators and members of congress.

Muryn said the city of Findlay does have a rainy-day fund, unlike larger Ohio cities.

But, with an uncertain financial future, adjustments to their budget Thursday will definitely impact the city for years to come.

"We're making all of these decisions now, but two to three years from now we have cut back on the investment to our infrastructure so much that then things are at a point where things are going to cost us more to repair them," said Muryn.

Mayor Muryn is hopeful a decision on a phase 4 to the Federal Aid Package will come down within the next month.

