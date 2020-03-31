TOLEDO, Ohio — Because of the coronavirus stay-at-home order, Ohio's Presidential Primary Election for March 17, has been extended to April 28. All voters wishing to participate will need to apply for an absentee ballot, and voters can print out that form here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/

Ballots must be returned to the board of elections, either postmarked by mail on April 27 or hand-delivered by 7:30 p.m. April 28.

But, what if you don't have a printer? Don't worry: You can still make your absentee ballot request.

According to the secretary of state, voters who cannot print their own form can also write the following information on a blank sheet of paper and mail it to their board of elections:

Full name

Date of birth

Full registration address, including county

Address where the ballot should be mailed if different from your registration address

One of the these: Ohio driver’s license number, last four of your Social Security number or include a copy of an acceptable form of ID and write that “I’m requesting an absentee ballot for the March 17th Ohio Primary.”

Indicate if you want a Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Issues only ballot (choose only one)

Sign it

Date it on the day you sign it

Phone number (optional, but suggested)

Email address (optional but suggested

There will be limited in-person voting at boards of elections for those with disabilities and those who don’t receive mail at their home or other location. You'll want to check with your local board of election. The directory of all 88 Ohio county boards of election - with website addresses and phone numbers - is located here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/elections-officials/county-boards-of-elections-directory/

