Ohio Liquor Control Commission announces COVID-related suspension of permits for establishments in Vermilion, Put-in-Bay

The Wine Vault in Vermilion was given a 2-day suspension of its liquor permit. Put-in-Bay Resort faces a 20-day suspension.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Liquor permit holders cited with violations of the state's COVID-19 health and safety regulations had a chance to state their case last week in front of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

There were six cases in all heard by the Commission. Charges included violating social distancing orders and engaging in various forms of improper conduct in violation of Ohio Department of Health.

Two of the cases involved Northeast Ohio businesses. The Wine Vault in Vermilion was cited on May 1 for "knowingly and/or willingly selling beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor separately and without an accompanying food order," which violated Gov. Mike DeWine's Emergency Order at the time.

The Wine Vault was given a 2-day suspension of its liquor permit starting on September 4, but is allowed to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.

Meanwhile, the Put-in-Bay Resort was cited for "knowingly and/or willfully allowing and/or engaging in improper conduct on June 27. The resort was given a 20-day suspension of its liquor permit beginning at noon on September 4.