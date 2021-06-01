Ohio officially drops COVID-19 health orders

Businesses can still require masks or maintain other COVID-19 safety precautions at their own discretion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s official. After more than a year, Ohio’s COVID health orders have been lifted as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday – including the statewide mask mandate. Other measures that have been dropped are social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions for indoor / outdoor events.

Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, however, will remain under the health orders until further notice.

It's important to note, however, that businesses can still require masks or keep other COVID-19 safety protocols active at their own discretion -- so it's best to keep a mask with you even if you're fully vaccinated.

“It is time to end the health orders,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said back on May 12 when announcing his plans to lift the state’s COVID orders. “It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus. Now, our cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon with the vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can utilize.”

Lifting Ohio's health orders comes as nearly half of the state's population has received at least one COVID vaccine. You can track the latest COVID-19 vaccination data with the interactive map below (the darker green indicates states with the highest vaccination rates):

However, a select few orders remain in place, namely those mandating face masks at health care facilities and nursing homes. Those facilities as well as grade schools are also still required to notify residents, students, parents, or other relevant parties of any positive or probable COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson also announced the end of the city's COVID-19 civil emergency.