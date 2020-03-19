Ohio is investigating its first potential death due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, confirmed on Thursday.

WTOL has reported that 76-year-old Mark Wagoner Sr. died in Maumee on Wednesday due to presumptive coronavirus. Acton said that she was aware of the report and that the investigation of his death would be over soon.

"This is real," Acton said of the investigation. "It's heartbreaking."

As of Thursday, Ohio has found 119 positive coronavirus cases, 33 of which have required hospitalization. Those cases span 24 counties and an age range of 2-years-old to 91-years-old. The onset dates range from Feb. 7 to March 18.

Ohio's first three coronavirus cases were discovered in Cuyahoga County on March 9.

