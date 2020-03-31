COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the healthcare industry facing ongoing supply concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, help is coming from Ohio inmates.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that inmates incarcerated at Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction prisons have started making some of the necessary healthcare supplies.

Those supplies include hospital gowns, cough masks, hand sanitizer and face shields.

“So far, inmates have made 500 hospital gowns and will make 44,000 more when they get additional fabric,” DeWine’s office said in a statement. “Inmates will also begin making cough masks – similar to surgical masks.”

DeWine’s office estimates the inmates can make up to 5,000 masks per day.

This announcement came Monday as DeWine ordered all K-12 schools to remain closed until May 1 while Ohio reported 1,933 coronavirus cases throughout the state with 39 deaths.

