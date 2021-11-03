Ohio health experts plan update on COVID-19 vaccine plans for kids 5-11

Watch at 10 a.m. as Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff addresses the next steps in the state’s COVID vaccination efforts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will outline the next steps in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts now that final clearance has been given for children ages 5-11.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will lead a 10 a.m. press conference today, which we will stream live inside this story. You can also watch on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Vanderhoff will be joined by the following health officials in today’s press conference:

Patty Manning-Courtney, MD, Pediatrician, Chief of Staff, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Michael Forbes, MD, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist, Akron Children’s Hospital

Michele Dritz, MD, Pediatrician, Cornerstone Pediatrics; Delegate at Large, American Academy of Pediatrics, Ohio Chapter

The vaccine’s approval for children ages 5-11 features a smaller 10 microgram dose of Pfizer’s shot. The Ohio Department of Health said the new vaccines are arriving in Ohio on a staggered schedule throughout the coming days.

“Providers across the state, including local health departments, pediatricians, family physicians, community health centers, adult and children’s hospitals and pharmacies, are receiving shipments and will be scheduling appointments or accepting walk-ins,” according to ODH. “As the shipments arrive and following the CDC’s recommendation, providers can begin to administer the vaccine.”

Locally, plans are already in the works for vaccine clinics to be made available for children in the Ottawa Hills and Sylvania school districts.

“Today is a day that many children and numerous adults — parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts, uncles, pediatricians, teachers, and coaches — have long awaited,” Vanderhoff said. “The authorization of this COVID-19 vaccine for younger Ohioans is yet another crucial turning point in this pandemic, allowing us to better protect young children from severe complications from COVID-19. This deadly virus has killed more than 24,000 Ohioans, and has caused nearly 206,000 pediatric infections among those ages 17 and younger.”

While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they most certainly can, and do, become ill. As of Nov. 1, more than 2,000 Ohio children under 18 had been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 15 had died.