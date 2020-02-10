‘We extend our prayers.’ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues statement after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is offering his prayers to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health."

Earlier this week, Gov. DeWine applauded President Trump for doing a "great job" during the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also tweeted his well wishes to President Trump.

Wishing the President and First Lady a full and fast recovery. https://t.co/tHfxK0OnHD — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) October 2, 2020

Here's the moment President Trump and the First Lady arrived in Cleveland for the debate on Tuesday just a few days before both tested positive:

When Gov. DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 back in early August (which was actually a false-positive result) President Donald Trump said the following:

“I want to just say that a very good friend of mine just tested positive, do you know that? Our great governor, Governor of Ohio, DeWine, just tested positive, just here. And we want to wish him the best. He’ll be fine. I guess he’s going for a secondary test. I just said, ‘I look forward to seeing the governor.’ They said, ‘Sir, he just tested positive.’ But he’s a great guy. He’s done a fantastic job, and your Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is here someplace.”