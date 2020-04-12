Gov. Mike DeWine outlines plan for first distributions of COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio

DeWine says the state is prioritizing healthcare workers, EMS responders, and vulnerable individuals who live near each other and those that take care of them.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine presented the state's plan for distributing the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines during the month of December.

DeWine confirmed that the groups that will be prioritized first will be those healthcare workers who are involved in the care of COVID-19, EMS responders, and those vulnerable individuals who live near each other and those who care for them (for example: nursing homes, assisted living homes).

The governor says around December 15, there will be a shipment of around 88,000 vaccines from Pfizer that will go to Walgreens and CVS to head to those in congregate care settings, with another 9,700 will go to those working in hospitals.

One week later on December 22, the state anticipates a shipment of 201,000 vaccines from Moderna. These will go to 98 hospitals and 108 health departments. Hospitals will vaccinate those dealing with COVID patients. Health departments will vaccinate people like EMS.

On that same day, DeWine says the state also expects another shipment from Pfizer. The tentative number of vaccines in this shipment is 123,000. These will go to Walgreen and CVS for vaccination of those in congregate care settings.

A few days later, DeWine says Ohio expects to get another 148,000 vaccines from Pfizer and 89,000 vaccines from Moderna.

◾ Healthcare workers and personnel who are involved in the care of COVID-19 patients

◾ EMS responders

DeWine stated that his vaccination plan has three key objectives: Saving lives, slowing the spread of the virus, and ensuring those on frontline receive the vaccine quickly.

