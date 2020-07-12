DeWine holding 2 p.m. COVID-19 news conference today

The governor has said 'we'll have to do more' to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but offered few hints as to today's topic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he'll be holding a 2 p.m. COVID-19 news conference on Monday, a departure from his usually scheduled Tuesday and Thursday addresses.

The governor's office did not offer many details other than to say the event will “give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in Ohio.”

Last week, DeWine said more action to slow the spread of COVID-19 could be possible as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the state and hospital capacity continues to decrease with new patient admissions.

He tweeted Friday afternoon that "the curfew, mask-wearing, retail inspection have helped, but they haven’t helped enough. We’ll have to do more. We don’t have a choice.”

We're in a very dangerous situation, & I think we can all agree that we can't let our hospitals get to the point where healthcare is threatened. The curfew, mask-wearing, retail inspection have helped, but they haven't helped enough. We'll have to do more. We don't have a choice. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 4, 2020

DeWine's tweet Friday came as he was outlining the state's plan for coronavirus vaccine distribution. You can read more on that plan here. He'll likely revisit this topic during Monday's address. The first round of doses for the potential COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ohio Dec. 15, with hospitals and nursing homes taking priority. The FDA must first approve Pfizer's vaccine, and hearings on the matter are set to take place on Thursday.

WATCH | DeWine outlines Ohio's vaccine plan, Dec. 4