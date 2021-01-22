Gov. Mike DeWine announces Ohio's curfew to be extended until January 30

The curfew had been scheduled to end on January 23.

As expected, Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio's statewide curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night has been extended until January 30.

During his Thursday COVID-19 briefing, DeWine said the curfew would continue due to the continued high totals of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. He added that the numbers must come down before the curfew can be lifted, but did not provide an official timeline or date.

He said health officials are balancing to make sure people can make a living and not letting the virus get out of control.

"As Governor, I have to try to keep this virus down. At the same time, we're getting the vaccines out as quickly as we can," DeWine said.

The curfew, which started in November and has been extended before, does not apply to anyone going to and from work or someone in need of medical care. It is also not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted under the curfew, but serving food and drink within a bar or restaurant must cease by 10 p.m.

