Will Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce new COVID-19 restrictions amid statewide spike? Here's what we know

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Ohio topped 4,000 new COVID-19 infections this week with 4,229 on Tuesday and another 4,071 Wednesday.

The trend in Ohio’s COVID-19 cases has seen a spike in recent weeks as the 21-day average has now reached 2,693 with a positivity rate nearly 9 percent (as of data reported Nov. 4).

So what’s next for Ohio? Will new restrictions or policies be put in place?

“We’re looking at other things that we can do,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told 3News’ Russ Mitchell earlier this week.

Gov. DeWine said those options would be addressed Thursday and Friday of this week.

“First of all, I think we need to kind of go back and talk about what is already in place because, I think, sometimes people forget,” Gov. DeWine said. “We have a statewide mask order on, which means that when you’re out in public the order says that you are to wear a mask. We also have a limit of 10 people in a group together. There’s a few exceptions, but people need to follow that.”

When Mitchell pressed Gov. DeWine for more on what kind of action he was considering, here was his response:

“We’re thinking somehow, frankly, how to impact people in their private lives. That is not something that government does very well, and that’s not something that government should do very well. What we’re trying to do is, frankly, to get people to understand the gravity of what we’re seeing here. Let me just review the numbers very quickly. One month ago we were at 1,000 cases a day. You just reported well over 4,000 cases. Our positivity number has gone from 2.5 to 8 or 9 percent now. It’s just going straight up. The spread is in every single county.”