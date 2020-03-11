Gov. DeWine addresses record-breaking COVID-19 spike in Ohio: We’ve got to pull together no matter who wins the election

'If we can get 90 percent mask compliance, it will make a huge difference. It will knock this virus down.'

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally posted Oct. 29.

“My message to the people of Ohio is tomorrow, whoever wins this election, we've got to pull together and fight our common enemy. Our common enemy is this virus. It doesn't care whether you voted for Trump or Biden, it's coming after us."

Those were the words of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as he spoke with Chuck Todd on MSNBC shortly before 2 p.m. on election day.

"What we really need is for Ohioans throughout the state in all areas to wear a mask. If we can get 90 percent mask compliance, it will make a huge difference. It will knock this virus down."

His comments came as Ohio hit another single-day record for new COVID-19 infections with 4,229 cases. He said the increased spread is happening at events like weddings, baby showers and friends gathering to watch football games.

“That's where we've got to get people to understand they can't let their guard down just because they're with a friend or just because they're with extended family,” Gov. DeWine said. “They've got to be very, very careful, wear a mask and keep the distance."

Gov. DeWine was also asked when he last participated in a conversation with the COVID-19 task force in which either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence were on the call.

"I think two weeks ago. May have been three. The vice president is the constant throughout this. He's been phenomenal. The president has been on some, but the vice president has been just doing a very, very good job with that.”

Gov. DeWine also touched in on the election, saying he expects Biden to take an early lead based on early voting results.

"The first votes that are going to be counted are going to be the absentee votes and the people who have voted in person before election day. Those are going to come up pretty early. Our people can get them ready and basically sort of push a button at 7:30 and you're going to start seeing those numbers. Clearly, Biden is going to be ahead by a significant number at first, and then it's a question of can the president catch up during the night?”

What if President Trump won’t accept the results? Will Gov. DeWine feel any responsibility to speak out and calm the waters as a Republican governor?

"I've been asked that question before, and certainly I will speak out -- but I don't think that's going to happen. We have not had that really throughout our history, certainly not any recent history. We've lived through tough elections and those who lose accept that. I sent a letter Sunday to people in the state of Ohio and I basically said, 'Look, this thing is going to be over with, we think, Wednesday morning, we've got to pull together and put our differences apart. We have more in common than we have differences. We have a common enemy and we better go fight that enemy right now."