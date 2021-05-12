Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces the removal of COVID-19 health orders on June 2

DeWine added that the state will be holding a lottery offering a million dollars for adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state of Ohio will remove its COVID-19 health orders effective on June 2, with the exception of those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“For a year, Ohioans have made sacrifices to save lives and keep our state moving forward. What you have done has really worked! And now, we have a powerful weapon that is almost 100 percent effective in beating the virus," DeWine said in his remarks. "Simply put, the vaccine is stronger and better than medical experts ever imagined. And now, everyone 12 and over can use it to protect themselves -- to put an invisible shield of protection around themselves. Everyone can now control their own health—their own destiny.”

As incentive for Ohioans to get their vaccines in the meantime, DeWine announced several promotional opportunities.

Starting on May 26th, adults in Ohio who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be entered into a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million.

A total of five weekly drawings for each prize will take place. Details and contest rules will be announced by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission next week.

Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio's state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room, and board.

DeWine's statewide address comes as Ohio's average in new COVID-19 infections has seen a recent decline. Vaccination rates throughout the state have also dipped with the latest data from Tuesday showing 41.75 percent of Ohioans have now received at least one COVID vaccine.

You can watch DeWine's entire statewide address in the player below: