Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine exposed to 2 staff members with COVID, cancels in-person events through Sunday

Gov. DeWine's office said both of them will continue to be tested daily.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have both been exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. DeWine’s office confirmed the news in a press release around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Both of the DeWines have been fully vaccinated and received their boosters, and have tested negative for COVID at this time and have no symptoms,” his office said.

As a result, neither of them will participate in any previously scheduled in-person events through Sunday.

Both will also continue to be tested daily for COVID. They each received their first dose back on Feb. 2.

Fran DeWine was originally scheduled to appear at several events Wednesday with stops in Centerburg, Edison and Bellville throughout the day.