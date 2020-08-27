Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss school plan for reporting COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will host a 2 p.m. press conference today with a planned announcement regarding guidance for how schools should disclose COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve been discussing this, and I’ve tasked my team with coming up with a consistent state plan,” DeWine said during his Tuesday coronavirus briefing. “In other words, the way these are reported to the public should be – whether it’s in Belmont County or Huron County or Hamilton County – it should be the same way. So we will have a procedure to outline for you on Thursday. Frankly, I felt it needs to be consistent. … It needs to be reported to the health department, obviously. But it needs to be, also in real time, reported to parents so that parents have an idea what’s going on. And then it needs to be also reported to the news media.”
Gov. DeWine is also expected to provide an updated look at the state’s color-coded map that depicts the level of COVID-19 concern in all 88 counties. Last week, Cuyahoga County was downgraded from Level 3 red status.
We’re also awaiting an update on Gov. DeWine’s plan to get performance theaters restarted after he announced Aug. 21 that full details would be coming soon. He’s already revealed that indoor venue attendance would be capped at less than 15 percent of their fixed seating capacity or 300 people. Will the rest of his guidelines come today?
