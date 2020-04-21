TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Ohio state agencies worked together to change the application process for energy assistance programs in order to keep the public safe and respect Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.

Effective immediately, Ohioans who are enrolling in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus for the first time, applying for Home Assistance Winter Crisis Program or have limited income are no longer required to visit a local Energy Assistance Provider.

Those who wish to receive an application by mail can contact the Area Office on Aging at 419-382-0624. Applications are also available online at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov. And those who do not have access to the internet and can't upload documentation on the website can complete their application over the phone.

For a list of required documentation or to schedule an appointment call Pathway at 419-242-7304.

“Working with our local providers, we have been providing Ohio families with the support they need to manage their energy bills, and now this support is even more important," Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency Lydia Mihalik said. "The online application, in a normal scenario, makes it easier to apply and reduces the length of an in-person appointment, but now is providing a bridge to assistance during a difficult time."

Development will also extend the Winter Crisis Program until May 1 to align with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s extended Winter Reconnect Order and the regular Home Energy Assistance Program will be extended until June 1.

