Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he'll discuss bars on Thursday

At his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he would address policies regarding the state's bars on Thursday.

But while DeWine didn't make any announcements regarding the state's bars and restaurants, one could be coming later this week.

Asked about new legislation in Columbus that will require bars in the city to close at 10 p.m. each night beginning on Tuesday, DeWine said that he supports the policy. And while he was not ready to offer any sort of statewide mandate or directive, he did say that he planned to discuss bars at his next press briefing on Thursday.

Later in Tuesday's press briefing, DeWine said that he has recently been in contact with vice president Mike Pence and United States Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. DeWine noted that Dr. Birx has recently advised that areas with concerning coronavirus numbers and trends close down bars and restrict capacity at restaurants.

Earlier this week, Dr. Birx advised that bars in both Kentucky and Tennessee close bars due to coronavirus concerns. According to a report from the Center for Public Integrity, Birx has identified Cleveland along with Baltimore, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis as cities needing to get outbreaks under control.