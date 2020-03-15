OHIO, USA — Ohio officials are considering closing bars and restaurants in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in an interview Sunday morning.

"We are certainly looking at that," DeWine said in an appearance on NBC's " Meet the Press." He also discussed his decision to close schools, K-12 for a minimum of three-weeks and his ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

DeWine says while these are tough decisions and he understands it's an inconvenience, they are necessary.

"We've got to save lives. Everything that we're doing is to save lives," said DeWine.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Ohio has doubled in the past 24 hours, with the state Department of Health saying 26 people have now tested positive for the illness.

Jumps like this were expected, as testing is becoming more readily available to the general public. ODH Director Amy Acton says the patients range in age from 31-86 (average age 53) and are spread among 14 men and 12 women. Seven of them are currently hospitalized, but there have still been no deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update at 2 p.m.

Continued Coverage:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Retailers close stores and limit hours, cruise lines suspend service

RELATED: Number of coronavirus patients in Ohio doubles to 26, including 1st cases in Lorain County & Cleveland

RELATED: Michael Symon to help you cook through ‘cooped up’ conditions amid coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Photos: 3News staff shares their best smiles to help lift everyone's spirits; share your selfies with us!

RELATED: List: Northeast Ohio institutions, locations, & events that have been closed or restricted due to coronavirus threat

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic & University Hospitals partner together to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing