Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, exposed to COVID-19; both test negative

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, were exposed to COVID-19 but have since tested negative.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, were exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, but have since tested negative for the virus.

Both DeWines have shown no symptoms and have tested negative as recently as Thursday morning. They will each continue to be tested daily and will be postponing their upcoming public appearances.

The DeWines' exposure to COVID-19 comes amid a recent surge in coronavirus trends in the state and nationwide. As of Wednesday, Ohio's 21-day average of new COVID-19 infections now stands at 7,019.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a virtual press conference to discuss the state's ongoing battle with COVID-19. The press conference will stream live on WKYC.com, as well as on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

"The current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations is simply putting a dangerous strain on the state’s health care infrastructure,” Dr. Vanderhoff said during a COVID press conference last week. “We are, yet again, in a serious situation -- every bit as serious as last December and January."

Also expected to appear at Thursday's press briefing are: