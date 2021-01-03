Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine; those 60 and older and new groups now eligible

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the next phase of the state's distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — At his press briefing on Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the next phase -- Phase 1C -- of the state's distribution of the coronavirus (COVID-19 vaccine), which will go into effect on Thursday, March 4.

The medical conditions that will qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of this coming Thursday include the following:

Those living with type 1 diabetes

Women who are pregnant

Recipients of bone marrow transplant

Those living with ALS

Additionally, the following occupations are also now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Law enforcement officers, including state and federal

Those working in childcare services

Those working in funeral services

More details on the occupations that qualify for vaccination in Phase 1C ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Ykfjp0VU2e — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 1, 2021

Additionally, DeWine announced that the state will lower its age threshold for receiving the vaccine to 60 years old as of Thursday. Previously, only those who were 65 years or older, as well as those with qualifying medical conditions, have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio. DeWine said last week that the state will be lowering its age threshold for the vaccine by five years when appropriate.

According to DeWine, Phase 1C will make approximately 246,000 new Ohioans eligible to receive the vaccine -- the largest new group since the state began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in late December. DeWine said on Monday that Ohio is set to receive 448,390 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 96,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received emergency clearance from the FDA last week.