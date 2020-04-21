As Ohio looks to increase its testing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Mike DeWine has announced the formation of a Testing Strike Team. The team will be led by a pair of former Ohio Governors in Richard Celeste, who governed the state from 1983-1991 and Bob Taft (1999-2007).

According to DeWine, the team will be tasked with working with Ohio leaders from business, academia, and public health to help source critical testing items. The widespread availability of testing is considered one of the most critical components as Ohio begins the process of reopening its economy.

Additionally on Tuesday, DeWine announced that the Food and Drug Administration has approved a new version of a testing reagent produced by Thermo Fisher. DeWine said the approval will greatly expand Ohio's ability to increase its testing capacity and that the state is working with other companies to make additional reagent kits available in order to increase testing.

DeWine said that he anticipates a big spike in the number of available tests by mid-May.

As of Tuesday, Ohio has had 13,725 positive coronavirus cases, including 2,779 hospitalizations, 838 ICU admissions and 557 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order since March 23.

Last week, DeWine announced that the state is preparing to begin the process of reopening its economy when the current stay-at-home order expires on May 1.

