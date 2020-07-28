Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces all remaining fairs will be limited to junior fairs

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued an order on Tuesday that will limit all remaining state fairs to junior fairs.

At his press briefing on Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had some bad news for the state's fairs.

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, DeWine said he is issuing an order for all of the state's remaining fairs to be limited to junior fairs. The order, which will go into effect on July 31, means that while livestock, photography, other youth exhibits will still be allowed, rides, grandstand events, and carnivals will no longer be permitted.

A 10 p.m. curfew for such events will also be in effect.

While fair activities had previously been permitted, DeWine said the evidence has shown that many people have been unable to maintain social distancing and safe practices at such events. Over the course of the past two months, Ohio has seen a rise in coronavirus numbers, although DeWine said on Tuesday that the state's trends are beginning to plateau.

I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020