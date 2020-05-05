As Ohio continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the state finds itself facing some harsh economic realities.

As a result, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that he would be cutting $775 million in spending from the state's budget over the course of the final two months of the fiscal month. The state arrived at the $775 million figure based on the estimated $776.9 million decrease in revenue, which is projected to remain below budget amid the pandemic.

The state's reduction in spending will come in the following areas:

Medicaid: $210 million

K12 Foundation Payment Reduction: $300 million

Other Education Budget Line Items: $55 million

Higher Education: $110 million

All Other Agencies: $100 million

Additionally, DeWine said that the state will not begin to tap into its $2.7 billion "Rainy Day Fund." Instead, he said that fund is being saved for needs that will need to be met down the line.

As of Tuesday, Ohio has had 20,969 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 3,956 hospitalizations, 1,123 ICU admissions and 1,135 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order since March 23. On May 1, Ohio began the process of reopening its economy with retail slated to reopen on May 12, although restaurants, gyms and hair salons remain closed until further notice.

