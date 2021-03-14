Gov. Mike DeWine visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lucas County Rec. Center

Gov. DeWine and his wife Fran were impressed by the efficiency of the operation at the vaccination clinic.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Several vaccination clinics were held across Lucas County on Saturday.

Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine even made a quick stop at the one being held at the Lucas County Rec. Center in Maumee.

"It's really just great to see the volunteers. To see the great work the Health Department is doing," said Governor DeWine.

Lucas County's vaccination site was the third of four stops in the state that Governor DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine went to.

The Governor says the process inside the Lucas County Rec Center is wonderful and was glad to meet some locals rolling up their sleeve for the vaccine.

"When we talk to people who have just been vaccinated or are getting ready to be vaccinated, there's a real sense of relief," said the Governor.

Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski says his volunteers and employees were excited to be chosen as one of the locations for the Governor to visit.

He says it shows how well the county is doing at getting its citizens vaccinated.

Zgodzinski also said being able to put on large vaccination clinics is a group effort.

"I cannot stress enough, that every elected official, every partner has had a hand in what we do to make this a success," said Zgodzinski.

The Governor says we are close, but not out of the woods yet. He urged Lucas County residents to keep wearing masks in order to keep loved ones and other people in the community safe.

DeWine also says all Ohioans will be able to get vaccinated soon.

"I certainly think we can make that May 1st date and in fact I think we'll beat it," said DeWine.

The Governor says the COVID-19 vaccine is the ticket to Ohio returning back to normal and that there will be some announcements in the next few days about where the state is headed with vaccinations.