Like many, Fran DeWine has spent the better part of the past month at home.

But that hasn't stopped Ohio's First Lady from keeping busy.

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine started his daily coronavirus (COVID-19) press briefing off with a surprise as he turned to podium over to his wife. After sharing some of the protective masks she helped make for her grandchildren -- including a tiny one for her one-and-a-half-year-old grandson, Tad, Fran revealed that as she has before, she's sharing a new recipe -- this one for sidewalk chalk paint so that those at home aren't forced to go to the store to purchase it.

"I know a lot of people have been doing beautiful work with sidewalk chalk," Mrs. DeWine said. "It's hard to find it and you don't want to go to the store to look for it. My recipe just uses corn starch and water."

You can find Fran DeWine's recipe for sidewalk chalk paint below.

RELATED: Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holding briefing

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims

RELATED: Watch how effective social distancing is, using ping pong balls and mouse traps

RELATED: List of Northeast Ohio churches holding online Good Friday services

RELATED: Google and Apple team up to use smartphones to track coronavirus exposure

RELATED: Mentor-based Steris receives FDA approval for small scale N95 mask sterilization

RELATED: Watch live: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton hold latest coronavirus press briefing

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases

RELATED: IRS launches tool for non-filers to register for stimulus checks

RELATED: Reports: XFL suspends operations, fires all employees amid coronavirus pandemic