'Our capabilities aren't infinite' | Ohio doctors fear overwhelming surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski said it's hard to predict how many hospitalizations we could see in the coming weeks. But the goal hasn't changed: flatten the curve.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a renewed warning from one of Toledo's major health care systems as hospitals see a staggering surge of COVID-19 patients.

The surge is worrisome to experts because the data shows a similar spike in hospitalizations as the spike back at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. They say we have learned a lot since then and hospitals are prepared, but one doctor said frankly, "Our capabilities aren't infinite."

"We are not at the highest number that we've been at, but what concerns us is the rate of increase," ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski said.

That increase is abundantly clear on the graph below, showing a steep spike in COVID-19 hospital admissions since the end of September.

Kaminski said it's hard to predict just how many hospitalizations we could see in the coming weeks. But the goal hasn't changed: flatten the curve, and leave hospitals with capacity over a longer period of time.

It's something Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz said remains critical.

"For about the first 48 to 72 hours that I knew I had the coronavirus, I questioned whether or not I was going to need to be hospitalized as well, just with how bad I felt," Montz said.

Montz was never hospitalized and the 35-year-old is now on the path to recovery after a 16-day quarantine.

"Overall I'm feeling much better," he said. "I've been telling people I'm probably up to 85, 90% now."

But Montz and Dr. Kaminski agree: COVID fatigue is hitting many of us, but now is no time to let up on preventative measures.

"It is the cold and flu season," Kaminski said. "So not only are we seeing this increase in COVID, we anticipate that we're going to see other seasonal illnesses like influenza that tend to increase hospitalizations and put stress on health care systems during this time."

As of Monday, data showed more than 1,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio. Between those and other illnesses, only about 32% of hospital beds remained vacant in the state.