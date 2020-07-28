Ohio child care providers permitted to return to full class sizes on Aug. 9, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that child care providers in the state will be permitted to return to full capacity beginning on Aug. 9.

While they were initially permitted to reopen on May 31, Ohio child care providers have since been at limited capacities and teacher-student ratios.

But on Aug. 9, providers will be permitted to return to normal, statutory ratios and class sizes, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced at his press briefing on Tuesday.

DeWine said that while child care providers will be given the option to return to their normal sizes on Aug. 9, they can also opt to maintain their limited ratios and receive a subsidy instead. Even with increased classroom sizes, DeWine said that child care providers will be required to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing and frequent cleaning.