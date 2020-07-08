What to expect from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Aug. 7 press conference

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Friday to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite initially testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) -- before later testing negative -- on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he still plans to hold a press briefing on Friday.

Here's what you can expect to be discussed during Governor DeWine's press briefing on Friday:

DeWine's outlook

Thursday marked a wild day for DeWine, who tested positive for the coronavirus after undergoing a rapid test as a part of the protocol to greet President Donald J. Trump upon his arrival in Cleveland for a visit to the Whirlpool factory in Clyde and a fundraiser in Bratenahl.

Upon returning to Columbus, the 73-year-old DeWine -- who wasn't showing any symptoms -- underwent a second, more standard, coronavirus test, which returned a negative result.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Ohio Governor said that will undergo a third coronavirus test on Saturday. But his potentially false-positive initial result will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation on Friday and could raise questions regarding the effectiveness of rapid testing moving forward.

Sports

As was the case at his last press briefing on Tuesday, the status of sports will likely be discussed on Friday.

While Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the state's current order regarding policies and procedures for contact sports isn't the one it intends to apply to the fall sports season, it has yet to be replaced. As a result, many athletes -- especially at the high school level -- have been left to wonder about the viability of a fall sports season as the state continues to require coronavirus testing for every athlete prior to competition.

Until Ohio issues a new order regarding contact sports, those questions will remain. Additionally, Husted revealed that the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have both submitted proposals to host fans this season, which permitted under the state's current order.

Schools

As the academic calendar approaches, it remains to be seen what school will look like in many districts. While some districts have settled on starting remotely or hybrid models, others are still finalizing plans based on the state's current coronavirus trends.